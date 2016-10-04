Huskies struggle to 23-over 303 in final round to shoot 38-over 878 overall.

The Washington men’s golf team finished the Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational in 12th place at historic Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

After posting a 286 and 289 in the first two rounds, the Huskies had a tough final round, shooting a 23-over 303 for a 38-over 878.

“I’m disappointed with the tournament overall,” coach Alan Murray said. “We didn’t perform anything close to what we are capable of. We made too many mistakes from good positions and were not sharp enough overall to compete against one of the best fields in the country. It’s good to play in such a strong event early in the year as it gives us a clear idea of the areas we need to improve on. We will bounce back.”

With a final-round 839 (-1), No. 9 Vanderbilt won the tournament while No. 8 Florida was the runner-up, one stroke behind the Commodores. No. 12 Georgia finished third with an 851 (+11) and Oregon placed fifth at 859 (+19).

Junior Frank Garber was Washington’s best finisher, earning a tie for 14th place with an overall 3-over 213. Garber shot a 74 in the final round.

Women’s soccer

• Hannah Huesers scored her 40th career goal 41 seconds into the second half, helping visiting Seattle Pacific draw even for a 1-1 tie with 25th-ranked Central Washington in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference match.

The Falcons (6-2-2) moved to 3-1-1 in league play and remained in a second-place tie with Central Washington (8-2-1).

Volleyball

• Lexi Biondi had 16 kills, Symone Tran had 39 assists and 15 digs, and Hannah Lautenbach put her 500th career kill on the floor as Seattle Pacific swept Saint Martin’s, 25-22, 25-21, 25-15. The Falcons (6-9, 2-5 GNAC) snapped a three-match losing streak.