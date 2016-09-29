The Huskies scored three first-half goals in cruising to their first victory over the Bruins since 2012.

The Washington men’s soccer team earned an easy 4-0 victory in the Pac-12 opener at No. 13 UCLA, the team’s first win against the Bruins (4-3-1) since 2012.

Washington’s height played a large factor in the opening minutes of the match as the No. 16 Huskies (7-2) scored two goals in the first four minutes, both off throw-ins from Steven Wright.

The first goal was headed in by Garret Jackson in the second minute. The second goal, almost identical to the first, was netted off a header by Justin Schmidt, extending the early lead to 2-0.

In the 43rd minute, Handwalla Bwana found the ball at midfield, dribbled it to 20 yards and lobbed it over the goalkeeper’s head, earning his fourth goal of the season.

Women’s soccer

• After scoring the first goal of the match in the 14th minute, the Washington women’s soccer team was unable to hold on to the lead, falling to California 4-1 in Berkeley.

“I thought we were defending well in the front half and disciplined in our press,” said Washington coach Lesle Gallimore. “We won balls in good spots and were able to attack and create.”

Handling the ball around midfield, captain Shannon Simon took a few steps with the ball before firing from long range at the Cal goal, sending a long lob over the keeper and into the back of the net to give UW an early 1-0 lead. The goal was Simon’s fifth of the season.

Nearly 30 seconds later, however, Cal answered back with a goal by Ifeoma Onumonu to tie the match. A little more than 10 minutes later, Onumonu scored again to give the Golden Bears a 2-1 lead, which they would carry into the half.

• Maddie Krauss and Emma Young each scored first-half goals for visiting Seattle Pacific, which overcame an early deficit to defeat Simon Fraser 2-1 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

The Falcons (6-2-1) won for the fourth time in their last five games, improving to 3-1 in league play.

Volleyball

• No. 7 Washington (12-2, 2-2 Pac-12) bounced back from a tough loss to Stanford for a 3-1 victory over California (6-7, 0-3), 25-23, 25-27, 25-12, 25-19.

Courtney Schwan had 18 kills for the Huskies. Crissy Jones had 14 kills and eight digs. Tia Scambray had 19 digs. Ashten Smith-Gooden had 14 kills for the Golden Bears.

• Seattle University earned a 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 sweep of visiting Missouri Kansas City in Western Athletic Conference play.

Freshman Katarina Marinkovic led all players with 12 kills to go along with 10 digs for a double-double. Maja Stojanovic and Matea Mamic added nine kills each, and the Redhawks (8-8, 1-2 WAC) hit .288 for the match.

• Hannah Lautenbach’s double-double sparked Seattle Pacific, but the Falcons ultimately came up short at Northwest Nazarene in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference match. Scores were 25-18, 27-25, 21-25, 21-25, 15-6.

Lautenbach pounded a career-high 20 kills and came up with a career-high 21 digs.

Other men’s soccer

Sam Malloch scored his first collegiate goal and goalkeeper Cody Lang amassed 10 saves for Seattle Pacific, which held on for a 1-1 double-overtime draw with visiting Montana State Billings.

The Falcons (2-3-3) fielded a makeshift lineup as four regular starters were out due to a combination of injuries and red-card suspensions.