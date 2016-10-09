Quentin Pearson scored less than 30 seconds after California tied the match.

Washington’s Quentin Pearson answered California’s goal, giving the No. 16 Huskies a 2-1 victory over the Golden Bears in a Pac-12 men’s soccer match Sunday.

For Cal (4-4-2, 0-2-1), sophomore Spencer Held netted a tying goal in the 56th minute, but Pearson scored less than 30 seconds later for the Huskies (8-4, 2-2).

Luke Hauswirth gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute.

Women’s soccer

• After quickly responding to an equalizer to take the lead in the 61st minute, the Washington (6-7-1, 1-4) women’s soccer team held on to grab a 2-1 victory over Arizona (6-6-1, 1-4) for their first conference win of the season.

Becca Schoales got the go-ahead goal on an assist from Pascale Dumesnil.

UW scored first on captain Shannon Simon’s penalty kick.

• Ayana Robles and Brie Hooks provided late-game heroics for Seattle University (7-5-1, 2-0-0 WAC) as the Redhawks came from behind to clinch a 3-2 overtime victory at CSU Bakersfield (5-8-1, 1-1-0).

• Morgan Weaver’s goal six minutes into the second overtime propelled Washington State (6-6-1, 1-4-0 Pac-12) to a come-from-behind, 2-1 victory over visiting Arizona State (6-5-2, 1-3-1).

Volleyball

• Eighth-ranked Washington (14-2, 4-2) earned a 3-1 victory over Oregon State (8-9, 1-5), completing a sweep of the Oregon schools. Scores were 26-24, 17-25, 26-24, 25-12.

Junior Courtney Schwan had an excellent line as she led all players with 21 kills and added 17 digs, while hitting .421 with four assists. Freshman Shayne McPherson had 21 digs. Tia Scambray had a double-double with 13 kills and 11 digs.

• No. 10 Washington State dropped (15-3, 5-1) its first Pac-12 match at No. 20 Oregon (12-3, 5-1) in set scores of 25-21, 25-10.

WSU senior Kyra Holt tallied nine kills to move into third-place on the WSU all-time career kills list with 1,535, passing Meagan Ganzer’s 1,531 (2008-11), and just 12 kills behind Carrie Couturier’s 1,547 kills (1988-91). Holt and Alexis Dirige each had 10 digs.

Men’s golf

• Seattle U is tied for 11th at 13-over 293 and Ross Kukula is tied for 15th at 1-over 71 after one round of the Fighting Irish Gridiron Golf Classic in South Bend, Ind.