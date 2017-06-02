Washington’s bats couldn’t find traction Friday and the Huskies lost 3-1 to Oklahoma at the Women’s College World Series in a matchup of softball teams that won their opening games. UW plays at 4 p.m. PDT Saturday against either Texas A&M or UCLA.

Washington (49-13) failed to find rhythm on offense against the Sooners (58-9) and ace pitcher Paige Parker. The Huskies struck out seven times.

Senior Ali Aguilar provided Washington’s only score on a solo home run in the sixth inning. For the majority of the evening, including a final frame where the Huskies had a chance to tie the score, Parker was able to stymie Washington’s usually potent offense.

Saturday UW vs. Texas A&M or UCLA, 4 p.m., ESPN

On paper, sophomore pitcher Taran Alvelo had a decent game — striking out one while giving up two earned runs before being replaced in the seventh inning — but a pair of fielding errors and several bobbles doomed the Huskies.

Washington will head to the other side of the bracket, where it will play Saturday at 4 p.m. PDT against the winner of a Texas A&M-UCLA elimination game earlier in the day.