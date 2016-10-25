O’Brien got a sack and four tackles against Oregon State in his first start for injured Joe Mathis.

Connor O’Brien is the first to admit that he’s not the biggest, strongest or fastest person on the Washington Huskies’ defense.

Still, he’s perfectly suited for his newest assignment – starting “Buck” outside linebacker.

“I’m just hard working,” said O’Brien, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound fourth-year junior from Trabuco Canyon, Calif. “That’s pretty much it. I work hard and try to be the best that I can be.”

O’Brien filled in admirably last week while making his first start in place of Joe Mathis, UW’s sack leader with five who is expected to miss at least a couple of more games with a foot injury.

During Washington’s 41-17 thrashing against Oregon State, O’Brien finished with four tackles and UW’s only sack – a 7-yard takedown in the third quarter.

O’Brien, a safety in high school who played inside linebacker during his first two years at UW, is still coming into his own as a pass rusher. He has two sacks this season and four during his career.

“He’s relentless,” inside linebacker Keishawn Bierria said. “He’s aggressive off the edge. He’s naturally gifted out there.”

Defensive end Vita Vea added: “He’s really fast because he played safety. I feel like that helps him run down running backs from behind. … He’s feisty as a pass rusher.”

Outside linebacker Psalm Wooching, who is second among the Huskies with 4.5 sacks this season, had an unspoken rapport with Mathis – another first-year starter.

Last Saturday, Wooching began building chemistry with O’Brien.

“That one sack he had you could see we had a little something going,” Wooching said. “We saw the same things, and we both went up and under and he got there first.”

O’Brien said he feels “blessed to get this opportunity” and understands his role could change once Mathis is healthy to return.

“Everybody comes in as a freshman and they’ve got it all mapped out how it’s going to go, right?” UW co-defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski said. “And half the time it doesn’t go that way.

“It doesn’t go the way they envisioned, and that’s life. So he’s done a good job of just persevering. I’m sure it’s been frustrating at times for him. But I couldn’t be more proud of the guy because of that. He’s going to take this experience, and there’s going to be tougher stuff down the road (that) he’s going be able to fall back on.”

Jake Browning for Heisman

By the lofty standards he has set, Jake Browning‘s performance in Saturday’s 41-17 rout of Oregon State was, well, it was just OK.

It was still impressive enough that the sophomore quarterback has risen to No. 2 on the Heisman Trophy watch lists for both Sports Illustrated and ESPN.

Browning completed 14 of 28 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran for another score for the No. 4 Huskies against Oregon State. He’s now in third place on UW’s season list with 26 touchdown passes, just seven shy of Keith Price‘s record of 33 from 2011.

Browning also ranks fifth all-time in school history with 42 career TD passes. Price also holds that record with 75.

This season, Browning has completed 118 of 172 passes (68.6 percent) for 1,709 yards, 26 TDs, two interceptions and four rushing TDs. His passer rating of 199.6 puts him on track to break Russell Wilson’s season NCAA record of 191.78 set in 2011 at Wisconsin.