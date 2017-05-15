Washington ended the first round of the Sammamish Men’s Golf Regional at Aldarra Golf Club in 10th place at 11-over-par 295 and Seattle University is in 13th place at 21-over 305.

Home course advantage?

After Wednesday’s final round, the top five schools earn a spot in the NCAA championship, scheduled for May 26-31 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.

Washington, the No. 5 seed, is eight shots behind Kent State and Texas A&M, which are tied for fourth.

“Everyone was just a little bit off today,” said Washington coach Alan Murray. “We started a bit slower than we wanted but I don’t feel we’re far away at all. Everyone just has one or two things they can do a little bit better tomorrow.

“ We need to remember that we don’t want to get too high when things are going great and we don’t want to get too low when things are going against us. We’ll rest up and get ready to get after it again tomorrow.”

Seattle U is in the NCAA men’s golf tournament for the first time since 1965.

“This was the start that we wanted, but my team is better than they showed today and I’m confident that they’ll show that tomorrow,” said Seattle U coach Marc Chandonnet.

Just 12 strokes separate the top seven schools, with No. 24 Florida State grabbing the first-round lead after firing a 6-under 278, followed by No. 1 USC (4 under) and No. 36 Alabama (1 under).

USC’s Sean Crocker is leading the field after firing a 7-under 64 in the opening round. Florida State’s Josh Lee (4 under) is second.

Washington was paced by senior Corey Pereira and sophomore Carl Yuan, who both ended the day in a tie for 27th out of 75 golfers after posting 2-over 73.

UW junior Frank Garber is in 38th after a 74.

Junior Joe Harvie led Seattle U with a 2-over73 and is tied for 27th.

Freshman Zack Overstreet and senior Patrick Sato each shot a 77 for Seattle University.

Action resumes Tuesday with the second round. Admission is free.