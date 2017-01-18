Freshman Markelle Fultz scores career-high 37 points as the Huskies rally from a 17-point deficit and then edge the Buffaloes in overtime.

A day after Lorenzo Romar chastised the Washington men’s basketball team and was critical of his coaching in the final minutes of defeats in which they faded down the stretch, the Huskies made all the right moves at the end on Wednesday.

Washington overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half and pushed Colorado into overtime where Markelle Fultz took over and delivered an 85-83 overtime victory with virtuoso performance.

Fultz finished with a career-high 37 points, eight assists and five rebounds. He converted 13 of 24 field goals and 11 of 15 free throws.

Saturday Utah @ UW, 5 p.m., Pac-12

The Huskies, who improved to 9-9 and 2-4 Pac-12, also received clutch performances from David Crisp (14 points), Dominic Green (11 and three three-pointers) and Noah Dickerson (10 points).

Fultz, Crisp and Dickerson provided all of the scoring for Washington in the extra period.

Crisp put the Huskies up for good when he drained a three-pointer opposite the UW bench that gave them an 83-81 lead with 27 seconds left and sent the crowd of 6,416 at Alaska Airlines Arena into a frenzy.

Xavier Johnson scored 24 points and Derrick White had 23 for Colorado, which fell to 10-9 and 0-6. The Buffaloes have lost six straight games.

Fultz does so much for the Huskies and the expectation the freshman star guard can do even more seems a little impractical — if not impossible.

However, the slumping Huskies desperately need a closer and Fultz, the Pac-12’s leading scorer who averages 22.2 points, is the most qualified candidate on the team. He’s first among UW players with 6.1 assists per game and second with 5.8 rebounds.

“It’s not just Markelle, it’s being young in general,” Romar said when asked about Washington’s trouble closing out games.

Before Wednesday’s victory, the Huskies dropped three of their four Pac-12 defeats in the final five minutes when they had the lead or trailed by two points.

“I’ve got to do a better job of making sure that we’re better down the stretch in games,” Romar said.

The Huskies led Washington State 71-67 with 2:34 left and the score was tied 71-71 at the 1:37 mark in a 79-74 UW loss.

In that game, Fultz attempted five of the last seven shots for the Huskies in the final 3½ minutes but had a costly turnover that gave WSU the lead for good with 49 seconds left.

Last week Washington trailed 59-57 at California with 4:35 left. The Huskies were then outscored 8-0 and lost 69-59.

“If (Fultz) doesn’t shoot the ball, the question you’re asking me is why isn’t the leading scorer in the conference … not taking the shots,” Romar said. “It’s not just him learning how to handle those situations, it’s everybody. You have guys in new roles taking shots in critical moments for the first time at this level.”