Shorewood High product Josh Hawkinson leads Cougars’ late rally and Huskies falter again without star freshman Markelle Fultz.

PULLMAN — Josh Hawkinson finished with 22 points and seven boards and provided key baskets down the stretch to power Washington State past in-state foe Washington 79-71 on Sunday.

The win marks the Cougars’ first season sweep of the Huskies since 2010-11, and extends the Huskies losing streak to a school-record 10 games.

Washington (9-19, 2-14 Pac-12) lead for the majority of the second half, until an Ike Iroegbu layup gave WSU (13-15, 6-10) the lead with four minutes to go. Hawkinson, a Shorewood High product, hit a three-pointer, and had a put-back to put the Cougars up 71-64 with two minutes remaining.

Malik Dime cut the deficit to three with 1:06 left, but Malachi Flynn sealed the win with a three-pointer on the other end.

Washington was missing leading scorer Markelle Fultz with a sore knee. It was the third time this month Fultz has missed a game because of the sore knee.

Charles Callison pitched in 18 points and five boards for WSU. Noah Dickerson paced Washington with 16 points and 13 boards.

The Huskies turned the ball over on each of their first five possessions, and 10 times in the first half. But eight early points from Dickerson and poor shooting by Washington State helped tie the game at half.

Washington took a six-point lead early after starting the half 7 of 11 from the field. The Cougars charged back and brought the game within one point multiple times. The Huskies kept them at bay, until Robert Franks grabbed an offensive board and scored with 7:58 to play to put WSU up by one.

There were eight lead changes.

Washington State won the first matchup of the season 79-74 in Seattle. The road team had won three of the last four meetings going into Sunday, with the last matchup in Pullman going the Huskies’ way in overtime.