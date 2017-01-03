The Huskies are coming off a disappointing 79-74 loss to Washington State, and try to get first Pac-12 victory against an Oregon team that has won 11 in a row and beat No. 2 UCLA last week.

A visit from No. 15 Oregon shines an unflattering spotlight on a Washington men’s basketball program that’s fallen into mediocrity and is no longer the frontrunner in the Northwest.

Against their two biggest in-state rivals, the Huskies were outclassed during a 98-71 defeat at then-No. 8 Gonzaga early in December.

And on Sunday, UW fell apart in the final three minutes during a stunning 79-74 loss to Washington State in its Pac-12 opener.

Now here come the big bad Ducks, another regional powerhouse that has dominated its series against the Huskies recently.

Since coach Dana Altman took over in 2010, Oregon is 9-6 against UW, including a 7-2 mark in the past nine meetings.

“Right now Oregon is playing as good as anyone in the league,” Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said. “We certainly didn’t set ourselves up to come into the game with any momentum.”

Oregon is riding an 11-game winning streak, including a pair of wins last week against then-No. 2 UCLA (89-87) and then-No. 22 USC (84-61).

“They’re deep,” UW sophomore forward Noah Dickerson said. “The whole team is good. Anybody can go off at any time. They’re a really good team. Anybody can have a great game. Everybody can have a great game. They’re coming off a couple of big wins. Momentum is in their favor.”

Wednesday’s 6 p.m. contest at Alaska Airlines Arena, which will be televised on ESPN2, looks to be a mismatch – at least on paper – between two teams heading in opposite directions. The Ducks are an eight-point favorite.

Oregon (13-2, 2-0 Pac-12), the defending Pac-12 regular-season and tournament champion, returns four starters from a team that advanced to the Elite Eight last season, including national player of the year candidate Dillon Brooks.

The Ducks have recovered from a 2-2 start and are projected to be a No. 5 seed in the tourney, according to ESPN bracket guru Joe Lunardi.

Meanwhile, basketball statistician Ken Pomeroy projects a dismal forecast for Washington. His website KenPom.com has the Huskies finishing tied for ninth in the Pac-12 at 6-12 and 13-17 overall.

If Pomeroy is accurate, it would be the first losing season for Romar, who is in his 15th year at UW, since his first season on Montlake when the Huskies were 10-17 in 2002-03.

Certainly these are desperate times for Washington (7-6, 0-1) and Romar, who has come under fire from a vocal contingent of disgruntled fans.

Since guiding the Huskies to six trips to the NCAA tournament during an eight-year span (2004-11), UW has sat out the Big Dance the past six years.

Romar cautioned the Huskies to avoid the chatter surrounding the program and focus on the immediate task, particularly continuing to improve a defense that ranks 11th in the Pac-12 while allowing 80.1 points per game.

After impressive defensive performances in the two previous outings, Dickerson had no explanation why the Huskies fell victim to a 12-3 run in the final 2½ minutes against Washington State.

He admitted UW players are still coming to grips with Sunday’s setback.

When asked to describe the mood in the locker room Dickerson said: “I guess a bad hangover. Nobody thought that what happened, happened.

“It’s a short turnaround. We have to forget about it. What’s done is done. Just move on and move forward.”

However, Romar hopes the pain from the loss lingers.

“We learned a hard lesson in those situations that we can’t let up,” he said. “We got to bring it the entire time.”

Note

• UW freshman star guard Markelle Fultz flew home to Maryland on Sunday to attend his great grandmother’s funeral. He was expected to return to Seattle on Tuesday night and play against Oregon.