The Huskies and Wildcats each won two matches and halved two others in the California event.

The Washington men’s golf team defeated UCLA in the first round of match play, 4-1-1, before dropping match two against Stanford, 3-2-1, on Tuesday at the Gifford Collegiate. In the third-place consolation match on Wednesday, Washington and Northwestern played to a tie at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif.

The Huskies and Wildcats played six matches and each team won two by identical and offsetting margins, and the remaining two matches were halved. In a format that mirrors the NCAA Championships, the contest was the culmination of a tournament featuring 36 holes of medal play and three subsequent matches.

In the third-place consolation match, UW’s Carl Yuan defeated Everton Hawkins 1 up and Frank Garber defeated Sam Triplett 2 and 1. Henry Lee and Northwestern’s Dylan Wu halved as did UW’s Daniel List and Conor Richardson.

Corey Pereira lost 1 up to Ryan Lumsden and Sam Warkentin lost 2 and 1 to Andrew Whalen.

Despite a 3-3 tie with Stanford, No. 14 USC won the tiebreaker, which was most holes won (7-6) to win the championship match, while No. 30 Colorado placed fifth, UCLA sixth, Wisconsin seventh and South Florida eighth.

The Huskies had tied for fifth in stroke play at 4-under 716 led by Lee’s 5-under 139, good for a 10th-place tie.

Washington’s fall season is complete. The Huskies return to competition Jan. 23-24 at the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson.