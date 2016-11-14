The senior scored 32 points and dished out five assists in the Huskies’ 100-52 victory over Eastern Washington.
Washington senior Kelsey Plum has been chosen as the Pac-12 Conference player of the week after helping the Huskies to a 100-52 victory over Eastern Washington.
The point guard knocked down 11 shots, including three three-pointers and went 7 of 8 from the foul line to score 32 points in 28 minutes. She also dished out a team-leading five assists and had five rebounds while recording three steals in the win.
Notes
• Eastern Washington’s Cooper Kupp was honored as Big Sky Conference special teams player of the week after returning a third-quarter punt 76 yards for a touchdown in Saturday’s 48-17 victory over Idaho State.
It was the school-record-tying third of his career, having also had a 76-yarder against Idaho State last season and a 67-yarder against Montana in 2014.
• Junior Tia Scambray became the third Husky this season to win Pac-12 volleyball offensive player of the week after her leading role in Washington’s two home sweeps over the Arizona schools. Scambray had a career-high 20 kills in the 3-0 win over Arizona State on Sunday. It was the first time she has been picked as Pac-12 offensive player of the week after twice being named Pac-12 freshman of the week in 2014.
• Washington State’s Taylor Mims was selected as Pac-12 volleyball defensive player of the week. In wins over Arizona State and No. 25 Arizona, Mims, a sophomore middle blocker, led the team with 17 blocks for a 1.89 blocks per set average. She also contributed 17 kills, six digs and three assists.
