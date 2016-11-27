The Pac-12 champions will play the Islanders at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington State plays Marquette in Madison, Wis., at 3 p.m. Pacific time Thursday.

Pac-12 champion Washington is seeded eighth and will host the first two rounds of the NCAA volleyball tournament, starting with a 7:30 p.m. match Friday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The Islanders (24-7, 16-0) earned a second consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament by going unbeaten in the Southland Conference for a second consecutive year. They clinched the automatic berth last weekend with a 3-1 victory over Sam Houston State in the Southland Conference championship.

Washington (26-4, 16-4 Pac-12) rolls into the NCAA tournament following a sweep over Washington State to claim sole possession of the Pac-12 title. Kentucky (22-7) and Colorado State (21-8) meet on the other side of the bracket and play at 5 p.m. Friday. The winners will play at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I’m thrilled with the last few weeks that we’ve had,” UW coach Keegan Cook said. “We’re playing our best volleyball at a time when we need to play our best volleyball. Can’t be anything other than elated to be part of this tournament and to be hosting this first weekend.”

Washington State (21-11) will play Marquette (23-8) at 3 p.m. Pacific Thursday in the first round in Madison, Wis. The winner will play the winner of third-seeded Wisconsin (25-4) and Howard (26-5) at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Islanders return to the NCAA tournament after falling to No. 10 Texas A&M in the opening round in College Station.

The Islanders and the Huskies have met only once, back in 2002, with Washington besting the Islanders 3-0.