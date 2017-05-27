The Huskies and Utes play for the Super Regional title Sunday and a berth in the Women’s College World Series.

Saturday night in the second game of their NCAA softball Super Regional series against the favored UW Huskies, Utah played with a fervor driven by desperation.

With the sixth-seeded UW Huskies up 1-0 in the best-of-three series and needing only one more win to clinch a berth to the Women’s College World Series, Utah rose to the occasion and delivered perhaps the best game it has played against the Huskies in five encounters this season.

Utah snuck by UW 9-8 to notch its first win against the Huskies this year, and force a Game 3 on Sunday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2).

Sunday NCAA Super Regional, Utah vs. UW at Husky Softball Stadium, 7 p.m., ESPN2

But against the hard-hitting Huskies, it came down to the final UW at-bat.

Trailing Utah 9-7 in the top of the seventh, with Sis Bates on third after a double and a stolen base off a wild pitch, Casey Stangel sent a ball soaring into the stratosphere in left field, but it wasn’t hit quite deep enough for a home run. Bates scored on that sacrifice fly to make it 9-8 and bring up Morganne Flores, who had hit two home runs and seven RBI the night before, and till that point of the game, was 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBI and a home run.

This time, however, Flores couldn’t muster a fourth homer, instead driving a grounder into the glove of Utes second baseman Hannah Flippen to seal the win for the Utes and keep them alive.

Right-handed pitcher Katie Donovan, whom the Huskies had rocked for 18 hits and 17 runs combined in the two games during the regular season, started for the Utes and kept the Huskies scoreless through two innings.

Tamping down on UW’s firepower on one end gave the Utes’ batters some breathing room to finally settle in.

Kelly Martinez, who hit a three-run home run in Utah’s 10-4 defeat to UW Friday night, found a pitch she liked from UW’s Taran Alvelo in the second inning, and whacked it over the center-field wall to bring Kay Kay Fronda home and give Utah its first lead of the series – 2-0.

UW’s response? We’ll match your two-run homer and double it.

In the very next inning, Stangel got on base with a single, to bring up, who hit a three-run homer and a grand slam the night before. Flores continued her hot streak and sent Donovan’s fifth pitch sailing over the left-field fence to tie things up at 2-2.

With no outs, Donovan walked Taylor Van Zee to bring up designated player Julia DePonte, who promptly smashed a home run beyond the center-field wall to give the Huskies a 4-2 lead.

It started out as the sort of game UW has become accustomed to over the last two weeks: Alvelo in control on the mound, the Huskies’ big hitters lighting up the scoreboard at will.

Everything was going according to script. Until cracks started showing in Alvelo’s armor, and UW went through the sort of nightmare inning that it’s much more used to inflicting on its opponents.

Perhaps Alvelo got a little tired – after all, she’d thrown every pitch of every inning in UW’s last four games – perhaps the Utes had simply finally figured out how to hit Alvelo after facing her in four games over a three-week span.

Either way, the invincible aura ensconcing UW’s starting pitcher evaporated in the third inning.

First, Alvelo walked Utah’s Alyssa Barrera. Then, Hannah Fippen advanced to first on a fielding error from Kirstyn Thomas to give the Utes a runner in scoring position. Then, Anissa Urtez hit an RBI single to narrow UW’s lead to 4-3.

With the Utes looking threatening, Alvelo managed to strike out the next batter. But despite getting ahead in the count, Alvelo hit the next batter – Martinez – to load the bases with only one out.

Flippen stole home to tie the score at 4-4, but the next two batters singled to each send home a run and put Utah up 6-4. That’s when the Huskies finally pulled Alvelo and brought in freshman pitcher Samantha Manti.

Manti struggled early, walking the first batter she faced, then getting rocked for a three-run home run by Utes leadoff hitter BreOnna Castaneda as Utah raced to a 9-4 lead.

Manti gave up two more singles and walked a second batter to load the bases before her defense bailed her out to end the inning on Castro’s ground out to Ali Aguilar. But from that point, the freshman pitcher settled down and found her control.

Chasing the Utes from a significant deficit for the first time this series, the Huskies elevated their level of play.

With Stangel and Flores on base on a single and a walk, respectively, Van Zee came up with a two-RBI double to deep center field.

At that point, after 32/3 solid innings, Utah pulled Donovan and replaced her with Miranda Viramontes, who gave up four hits and four runs in her starting performance against UW in Game 1.

Thereafter, both sides dug in and held their ground until the top of the sixth, when UW loaded the bases with singles from Flores and Van Zee. With the bases loaded and two out, Thomas managed an RBI with a single to the pitcher to pull one back and narrow the deficit to 9-7.

Needing to close out the win in the top of the seventh, the Utes brought Donovan back to the mound, and she delivered, closing out the game to stave off elimination for at least one more day.