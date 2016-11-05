Jake Browning throws for six touchdowns, sets season passing mark with 34 as Huskies remain perfect. John Ross II and Dante Pettis each catch three touchdowns.

BERKELEY, Calif. — Jake Browning and the Huskies insisted they weren’t trying to send a message to the College Football Playoff committee with their 66-27 stomping of California late Saturday night.

Curiously ranked No. 5 in the first CFP rankings last week, Washington remained undefeated as Browning broke the school record for touchdown passes in a season.

“I think it’s good,” Browning said of the ranking. “Put us outside the top four — make us earn it.”

They made it look easy Saturday night.

Browning finished 19 for 28 for 378 yards with six touchdowns and no turnovers as the Huskies (6-0 Pac-12) improved to 9-0 for the first time since 1991. He threw three touchdowns each to John Ross III and Dante Pettis to break Keith Price’s school record for touchdown passes in a season, now at 34 and counting.

“That’s the thing about our team — we want to go out there every game and show the world that, all right, it’s not a fluke,” UW senior cornerback Kevin King said. “It doesn’t matter if we were ranked No. 1 by the playoff committee — we would’ve come out here and played the same way and done the same thing.”

During a week that began with chaos in the playoff chase, and continued with more chaos elsewhere earlier Saturday, the Huskies encountered more chaos early against the Bears (4-5, 2-4).

Cal pulled to 21-20 midway through the second quarter on Davis Webb’s 14-yard TD pass to Chad Hansen.

The Huskies steamrolled the Bears from there, scoring the next 38 points to take a 59-20 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Ross had his best game of the season, hauling in four catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone against California, helping the Huskies take a 35-20 halftime lead.

Browning threw four touchdown passes in the first half and added his fifth to Dante Pettis on the first drive of the third quarter, extending UW’s lead to 42-20.

Ross had six catches for a career-high 208 yards and touchdown receptions of 60, 67 and 6 yards. His second TD catch was the Huskies’ highlight of the year, as he slowed up catch an underthrown ball, ducked under one attempted tackled, cut back and zoomed far to the left behind a Pettis block to score.

Pettis had eight catches for 104 yards and three TDs and also threw a 39-yard trick-play touchdown to tight end Darrell Daniels in the third quarter — one of UW’s school-record seven TD passes on the day.

Washington has won 12 in a row overall and remains in hunt for its first playoff berth.

Texas A&M (7-2), ranked one spot ahead of the Huskies in the CFP rankings, lost earlier Saturday, which could open the door for UW to move into top four of those rankings on Tuesday.

And even if they jump up this week, the Huskies (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12) will have a chance to impress the CFP committee against a surging USC team at Husky Stadium next Saturday. ESPN’s “College GameDay” announced late Saturday night it would be coming to the UW campus to preview that showdown.

“There’s a lot of football left to be played. What else is there to say?” Petersen said Thursday. “And I’m not even talking about everybody else. I’m talking about ourselves. There’s just a lot of football left. How much happens in November? Everything. They get that and let’s just go play in November.”

November could not have started much better for the Huskies.

Sidney Jones intercepted Webb twice in the third quarter and Ben Burr-Kirven added another one later in the third. Webb had entered the week leading all Power Five conference quarterbacks with 29 touchdown passes.

Myles Gaskin had 74 yards on 16 carries against a Cal defense that loaded up the box trying to stop him, and Lavon Coleman rushed for 108 yards on seven carries — including a 49-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter for the Huskies’ finishing touch.