Huskies win all eight races they enter — five by the men and three by the women.

Washington men’s and women’s rowing teams won all eight of their races at the Husky Open on Saturday on the Montlake Cut.

“We have a lot of internal competition going for seats for the rest of the year,” UW men’s coach Michael Calla­han said. “I was really impressed with Kimmons Wilson’s boat (winner of the men’s third varsity eight race).”

In the men’s varsity eight, Washington’s all-freshman boat, coxed by Marley Avritt, rolled out to an early lead and crossed the line in first with a time of 6:08.101. In the second race of the day, Washington’s third varsity eight led throughout for a win over club crews from Western Washington and Washington State.

In women’s varsity eight, a veteran Husky eight with Kelly Bond serving as coxswain and Jennifer Wren rowing stroke led from start to finish.

An all-freshman boat, with Thomas Fuller in the cox seat and Harvey Kay in the stroke, rowed to a win in the second varsity eight race, going wire-to-wire in front.

The women’s entry in the second varsity eight, also an all-freshman crew with Lydia Ely coxing and Emma Vagen in the stroke, stretched an early lead into a 17-second win.

The fastest time of the day was turned in by Washington’s entrant in the third varsity eight, with Wilson serving as coxswain and Sean Kelly rowing in the stroke seat. That boat crossed the finish line in 5:49.622, well in front of the rest of the field.