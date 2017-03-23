The best eight within each class will continue a tradition that dates to 1901 on the Montlake Cut.

University of Washington crew teams will continue a tradition that dates to 1901 and legendary coach Hiram Conibear when they compete in the Class Day Regatta on Saturday in the Montlake Cut.

Class boats are made up of the best eight within each academic class, reflecting what the coaches call a special part of the crew experience.

“You go through Washington rowing as both an individual and as a class,” said men’s coach Michael Callahan.

On his squad, the seniors will be looking to defend the Class Day title they won last year as juniors. The seniors have 38 victories on Class Day, which is part of a weekend full of crew festivities.

“New class slogans are up on the walls of the Cut, the W in front of the docks has a fresh coat of paint. It’s all building up to Saturday,” said women’s coach Yaz Farooq.

On the women’s side, this year’s seniors are looking for improvement after finishing fourth last year as juniors.

Before that, the junior class had a run of Class Day success, winning three of five. The juniors have a total of 15 wins in Class Day history, while seniors have won 19 times.

Races begin at 10 a.m.; fans are encouraged to watch from the Montlake Cut and at the finish line at the west end of the Cut.

Tennis

• The Washington men’s tennis team earned a 6-1 victory at Hawaii. Sebastian Hawken clinched the win for the Huskies to put them up 4-1.

The Huskies will play Fresno State on Saturday in Honolulu.