ATLANTA – Throughout the 2016 season, the Huskies established a reputation across the nation for showcasing a potent offense and lighting up the scoreboard to the tune of 44.3 points per game.

Despite Washington’s propensity for posting points in abundance, the Huskies were held to their lowest total of the season against Alabama’s stocked defense in the Peach Bowl.

The Huskies’ failure to impose their will, combined with a critical interception and fumble, ultimately led to their elimination from the national-championship picture.

“They’re an elite defense with good players across the board. It was disappointing we didn’t move the ball better,” said Washington coach Chris Petersen. “There’s always stuff you think you can do better. They have as good of a defense as it gets.”

The Huskies tallied one touchdown, on their second possession of the game. Jake Browning’s 16-yard spiral to Dante Pettis sent a massive hush over the heavily populated Alabama crowd inside the Georgia Dome. Sadly for the UW offense, this play was its lone highlight.

Alabama gave credence to the clichés that size matters and speed kills.

The Crimson Tide’s bulky defensive linemen firmly held their ground at the point of attack while the linebackers quickly clogged the hole. And Alabama’s secondary ran step-for-step with Washington’s receivers on their various routes.

“We had some of the best plays from the season prepared,” said first-team All-Pac-12 left tackle Trey Adams. “We worked on them in the three weeks we had to prepare because we wanted to use our best plays.

“We had an off night. They’re a hard defense to go against.”

Throughout the season, Washington did a solid job of taking care of the football.

Unfortunately for the Huskies, they were unable to avoid such back-breaking errors in this matchup.

The Huskies turned the ball over three times, with two of them leading to 10 costly points.

Late in the first quarter, wide receiver John Ross III fumbled near midfield. Soon after the recovery, Alabama was on the board with a field goal and a 10-7 lead.

“It’s pretty frustrating. As an offense, you always want to go forward and not give the ball away,” said Ross. “We know they have a good run defense, but we still wanted to run the ball. I just think they were where they were supposed to be. It just didn’t go our way. I could have played better, and we all could have played better.”