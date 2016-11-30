Markelle Fultz had 21 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for UW, but the Huskies dropped back-to-back games to the Horned Frogs. The Huskies led 22-5, but TCU went on an 18-0 run.

FORT WORTH, Texas — First-year TCU coach Jamie Dixon did a double-take when he saw the possibility that the Horned Frogs would have back-to-back games against Washington.

When it actually happened, he stressed to his team the need to come out hungrier after beating the Huskies four days earlier in Las Vegas. Then TCU fell behind by 17 points in the first 10 minutes.

“Obviously that worked really well,” Dixon said, able to enjoy a little sarcasm after his alma mater stayed unbeaten by rallying for an 86-71 win Wednesday night. “I’m working on that speech again.”

Alex Robinson scored 16 points, including nine in an 18-0 run that wiped out that early 22-5 deficit, and freshman guard Jaylen Fisher had 14 of his 15 after halftime in the rare back-to-back meeting of nonconference foes.

Robinson had a career-high 24 points in the first meeting of the Big 12 and Pac-12 opponents in the Global Sports Classic on Saturday. The Horned Frogs (7-0) won that one 93-80, but had just three points nearly nine minutes into the rematch after missing 15 of their first 17 shots.

The sophomore guard from Fort Worth capped the 18-0 run with a three-pointer for a 23-22 lead.

Freshman Markelle Fultz led the Huskies (4-3) with 21 points, 14 rebounds and six assists — but had six of the Huskies’ season-high 25 turnovers. Carlos Johnson had 13 points and eight rebounds.

“It’s our first away game,” said Fultz, who said he took an elbow that bloodied his mouth early in the game. “When they started to come back, I think the adversity got to us and were just rushing things.”