Huskies eventually lose steam against No. 15 Ducks, who were led by Tyler Dorsey’s 28 points before NBA personnel from 20 teams. Markelle Fultz led the Huskies with 22 points.

For a few minutes in the second half, the Huskies put a scare into No. 15 Oregon after cutting a nine-point halftime deficit to three.

But that was as close as the Washington men’s basketball team would get during an 83-61 defeat Wednesday in front of 8,145 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Tyler Dorsey made 8 of 12 three-pointers and finished with a game-high 28 points for Oregon, which improved to 14-2 and 3-0 in the Pac-12.

The Huskies (7-7, 0-2), who were 15-point underdogs, had their chances.

They held Ducks star Dillon Brooks to eight points on 4-for-10 shooting while Jordan Bell (10 points and 11 rebounds) was the only other Oregon player with double-digit points.

With Bell out of the game because of an apparent leg injury and Brooks and forward Chris Boucher on the bench due to foul trouble late in the first half, the Ducks were seemingly vulnerable to an upset.

Oregon’s backup forward Kavell Bigby-Williams was also saddled with two fouls, which severely depleted its front line.

However, the Huskies fell behind by 12 points after backup forward Roman Sorkin converted a pair of free throws that put the Ducks up 38-26 with 2:34 remaining before the break.

Washington kept things close for the first 15 minutes and held a lead at the 6:15-minute mark in the first half.

Still, the Huskies lamented their inability to exploit Oregon’s foul trouble in the first half and the Ducks took a 42-33 lead into the locker room.

The second half began with both teams making mini-runs.

Washington scored the first six points, including Matisse Thybulle soaring high over traffic at the rim and tipping in a pass from David Crisp. On UW’s next trip, Noah Dickerson flushed a dunk that cut its deficit to 42-39 and prompted an Oregon timeout.

The Ducks responded with seven unanswered points to regain control and surge ahead 49-39 forcing UW to stop the action with 16:39 remaining.

The Huskies never got closer than eight points the rest of the way and fell behind by 25.

NBA personnel from 20 teams attended Wednesday’s game, which is a season high for the Huskies. Most scouts and pro personnel wanted to see freshman Markelle Fultz, who finished with 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting.

Crisp added 14 points for Washington.