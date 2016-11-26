The Huskies improved to 26-4 overall and 16-4 in the Pac-12 with the victory in front of 1,908 spectators at Bohler Gym. It was their third Pac-12 title in the past four seasons.

PULLMAN — Washington won its fifth conference title in women’s volleyball with a 25-20, 25-23, 25-21 victory Saturday over Washington State.

The Huskies improved to 26-4 overall and 16-4 in the Pac-12 with the victory in front of 1,908 spectators at Bohler Gym. It was their third Pac-12 title in the past four seasons.

The Huskies also got some payback against the Cougars (21-11, 11-9 Pac-12), who beat the Huskies in the Pac-12 opener Sept. 24.

After going 1-2 in their first three Pac-12 matches, the Huskies went 15-2 the rest of the way. The Huskies had clinched at least a share of the Pac-12 on Wednesday by beating UCLA, but they knew they would have to win again to take the title outright after Stanford finished at 15-5 with a victory Friday.

The 2016 title joins outright conference titles for the Huskies in 2004, 2005 and 2013, and UW was co-champions in 2015 with USC.

“It’s just such a long journey and takes so much work by so many people that it takes a little while to set in,” said UW coach Keegan Cook. “I don’t know that it’s really hit me yet, but I also know we have some more things to accomplish.”

Washington now awaits the NCAA tournament draw that will be announced Sunday, fully expecting to be among the top 16 seeds. That would mean being home for the first and second rounds.

Saturday, UW outblocked the NCAA’s leading blocking team, posting 10½ blocks compared to seven for the Cougars. Junior Tia Scambray had 14 kills to lead the way, followed by 10 kills and nine digs for Courtney Schwan. Junior Bailey Tanner dished 36 assists.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

• Seattle University (2-4) got off to a cold shooting night and couldn’t recover in losing 67-51 to Central Florida (4-1) in Orlando. Shooting just 8 for 32 in the first half, including a 4-for-16 mark from three-point range, the Redhawks found themselves down 33-20 at halftime. UCF. Brendan Westendorf led SU with 14 points. Morgan Means added 10 points while Emmanuel Chibuogwu had nine. UCF was led by Matt Williams and B.J. Taylor with 20 points apiece.