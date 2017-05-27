Washington’s baseball team ended the season by beating USC 7-4 Saturday at Husky Ballpark.

Washington’s baseball team ended its regular season by beating USC 7-4 Saturday at Husky Ballpark.

The Huskies (28-26, 14-16 Pac-12) broke the game open with two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth before holding off a late rally by the Trojans (21-34, 8-22).

UW realistically saw its postseason hopes end after dropping the second game of the series Friday night. UW coach Lindsay Meggs expressed to his team in the postgame huddle how happy he was about the way his team finished.

John Naff was 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and two runs batted in for Washington. AJ Graffanino was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI. Joey Morgan was 3 for 4.

Freshman Jordan Jones turned in his best outing on the mound for the Huskies since throwing seven innings of a combined shutout against Baylor on April 1. The right-hander went six innings, allowing five hits and one earned run.

USC made it interesting, scoring three runs on six hits in the eighth inning off Greg Minier.

Baseball

Washington State dropped a 15-1 decision to No. 8 Stanford (40-14, 21-9 Pac-12) in the season finale at Bailey-Brayton Field. The Cougars finished 24-29, 10-20 in the Pac-12. Shane Matheny and Cal Waterman each had two hits while Cory Meyer drove in a run with a double for WSU.

Track and field

Washington completed its NCAA finals squad with an expected return ticket for Amy-Eloise Neale (4:18.82) in the 1,500 at the West Region Prelims in Austin, Texas.

And in a surprise, the UW women’s 4×400 relay team of Whitney Diggs, Imani Apostol, Darhian Mills and Laura Anuakpado broke its school record and grabbed the last qualifying spot to nationals with a time of 3:35.65.

Washington will have eight women traveling to Eugene with five entries among them, for the conclusion of the season June 7-10 at Hayward Field.

• Washington State will have three competitors at the NCAA outdoor championships. Hammer thrower Brock Eager and intermediate hurdler CJ Allen advanced from the NCAA West Region Prelims. Alissa Brooks-Johnson’s season-best heptathlon mark qualified her prior to the Prelims.

• Western Washington senior Bethany Drake won her second NCAA Division II national championship in the javelin at the national meet in Bradenton, Fla. Drake finished with a heave of 169 feet, 11 inches. Anna Paradee finished 11th in the pole vault at 12-6¾.

• Sammi Markham concluded her Seattle Pacific career, finishing 12th in the javelin (140-8) at the DII national meet in Bradenton, Fla. SPU’s Mary Charleson (17:15.48) finished 19th in the 5,000.