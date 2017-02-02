Washington State was picked last in a poll of conference coaches.

In a poll of Pac-12 baseball coaches released Thursday, the Washington Huskies were picked to finish fourth in the standings for the upcoming season.

UW had 76 points, just two behind Arizona, which was the NCAA runner-up last year.

The Huskies, who return all but one starter in the field, were picked to finish eighth last year and surprised the conference with a second-place finish.

Washington, which is ranked 12th in Baseball America’s preseason top 25, starts the regular season Feb. 17 with a four-game series at Santa Clara. UW’s first home game is March 2 vs. Sacramento State.

Washington State was picked to finish 11th in the 11-team field (Colorado doesn’t field a baseball team). The Cougars open their season Feb. 17 with a four-game series at Sacramento State.

Men’s basketball

Concordia earned an 81-71 win over visiting Seattle Pacific in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game. Tony Miller led the Falcons (9-12, 5-8) with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Soccer

• The National Women’s Soccer League, of which the Seattle Reign is a member, announced a partnership with A+E Networks. Part of the deal will have the cable network Lifetime broadcast a NWSL game each Saturday.

Bowling

• Brooklyn Boudreau from Mark Morris of Longview won the Class 2A/1A state high-school bowling championship in University Place. Boudreau rolled a six-game 1,202, beating defending state champ Ashlyn Jamrog of Olympic High in East Bremerton by 27 pins. Mark Morris is leading in the team standings with 4,504 points, 21 pins ahead of Selah. The team portion of the tournament wraps up Friday. The Class 4A and 3A tournaments start on Friday.