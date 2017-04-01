The Huskies (16-9) have won the first two games of the series over the Bears (18-9) with a third game Sunday at 1 p.m.

Junior catcher Joey Morgan drove in three runs and a pair of freshman pitchers teamed up to throw a shutout as the Huskies beat 21st-ranked Baylor 6-0 Saturday at Husky Ballpark.

The Huskies (16-9) have won the first two games of the series over the Bears (18-9), with a third game Sunday at 1 p.m.

Washington led from the start as it sent eight men to the plate in the first inning and touched Baylor starter Montana Parsons (2-2) for three runs. Morgan, Gage Matuszak and Willie Mac­Iver each drove in a run.

In the seventh, Morgan doubled in two runs and later scored on an error.

“We didn’t have a lot of great at-bats, but we had some timely at-bats,” Huskies coach Lindsay Meggs said.

Washington had nine hits, with MacIver picking up three and Morgan and AJ Graffanino having two each.

Huskies pitchers Chris Micheles and Jordan Jones teamed up to hold Baylor to three hits. No Baylor base runners reached third base.

Micheles threw two scoreless innings to start the game and Jones (3-4) picked it up in the third inning, scattering three hits and walking one batter over the final seven innings.

“That’s about as clean of a game we have played this season,” Meggs said. “We controlled the tempo and we threw strikes.”

SU baseball falls again

Seattle University continued a three-game Western Athletic Conference series against New Mexico State (16-12, 2-0) with an 8-5 loss at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue.

SU pitcher Janson Junk gave up six runs in the second inning and yielded all eight in five innings.

Max Modeste hit a two-run homer for the Redhawks (8-17, 1-4), his fourth home run of the year. Austin Lively had two hits and two RBI for SU.

Huskies fifth in golf

Washington finished fifth at 20-over-par 860 after the final round of the The Goodwin at the par-70 Stanford (Calif.) Golf Course.

The Huskies shot a 6-over 286 in the third round. Stanford was first in the 24-team field at 7-under 837.

Washington’s Cory Pereira tied for eighth at 1-over 211 after a final-round 73. Teammate Frank Garber (74) tied for 13th at 4-over 214.

SU women shut out

Grand Canyon (26-13, 1-2 Western Athletic Conference) beat the Seattle University softball team 8-0 in five innings in Phoenix.

Madison Cathcart had the only hit for the Redhawks (13-22, 2-1). A day earlier, SU swept a doubleheader from Grand Canyon, 8-2 and 7-3 in 12 innings.

Women’s rowing

Washington State saw its four crews advance to the grand final in each of their respective races at the San Diego Crew Classic.

WSU’s varsity eight was second to USC in 6:34.52. The varsity four was second to Wisconsin in 7:33.96. WSU’s second varsity eight was second to Wisconsin in 6:40.77. The Cougars’ open eight finished third in 7:17.68.

Seattle Pacific’s varsity eight placed sixth in heat racing to miss out on grand-final qualification in San Diego. Top-ranked Western Washington won the Division II heat in 6:54.26. SPU’s time was 7:26.86.

Men’s tennis

Facing its second top-10 opponent in two days, Washington lost 6-1 to No. 5 USC in Los Angeles. Jake Douglas won his singles match for the Huskies (11-6, 0-2 Pac-12).