Willie MacIver’s grand slam in the first inning kick started the Huskies in the 12-3 win.

Sophomore third baseman Willie MacIver hit a grand slam in the first inning Sunday as No. 22 Washington salvaged the finale of a three-game baseball series at Oregon with a 12-3 Pac-12 win.

“He threw me a low-and-in changeup and I just went for it,” MacIver said. “I put the barrel on it and it just went out.”

MacIver was 3 for 4 and also had a double to go with five RBI.

The Huskies’ 12 runs were a season best.

Joe DeMers picked up the win for UW (14-9, 4-2 Pac-12), giving up three runs on five hits over 61/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Oregon (15-6, 4-2) used seven pitchers in the loss.

UW takes a break from Pac-12 play to host No. 20 Baylor next weekend.

Husky softball swept in Arizona

The No. 6 Huskies were swept in a Pac-12 series at No. 5 Arizona (32-1, 6-0), falling in the finale Sunday 5-2.

Danielle O’Toole, who no-hit the Huskies on Friday, got the win, giving up two runs on three hits.

The Huskies (26-6, 3-3 Pac-12) scored on a two-run home run by Kirstyn Thomas in the seventh inning.

Arizona coach Mike Candrea won his 1,500th game, the fastest to that milestone in NCAA history, regardless of sport or division.

More softball

• Paige Bouska broke the Seattle U career hits record during the Redhawks’ 5-3 win over Santa Clara. Her two-run triple in the sixth gave Seattle (11-21) the lead at the Gaucho Classic in Santa Barbara, Calif. Bouska has 209 career hits, breaking a tie for with Jane Purdy and Isabelle Geronimo.

More Baseball

• Washington State (13-8) lost for the first time at home (9-1) this season, losing to Cal State Northridge 3-1. WSU managed just five hits. Dugan Shirer drove in its only run with an RBI double.

• Gonzaga (13-11, 5-1) lost its first game in West Coast Conference play as San Francisco salvaged the final game of the weekend series, 7-2, in Spokane. Tyler Frost was 2 for 4 with two RBI for the Zags, who had just five hits against Dons starter Benji Post.

Tennis

• The Washington women won their second Pac-12 match with a 5-2 win over Colorado.