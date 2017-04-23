Joe DeMers struck out a career-high nine batters in eight innings and the Huskies salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

Joe DeMers struck out a career-high nine batters over eight innings and the offense scored four times in the sixth inning to break open a tight game as Washington beat Washington State 7-1 in Sunday’s series finale at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.

DeMers faced four batters over the minimum to give the Huskies (21-16, 8-7) the lift they needed after the Cougars (18-19, 4-11) won the first two games in the series. De­Mers allowed just three hits, one walk and a homer by Dillon Plew.

The bats complimented the UW sophomore’s efforts on the mound by pounding out 11 hits and coming through in the clutch. After struggling with runners in scoring position throughout the series, the Huskies converted their first couple of chances to take an early two-run lead.

Four Huskies – Levi Jordan, Joey Morgan, Josh Cushing and John Naff – had multi-hit games and MJ Hubbs was able to increase his streak of reaching base safely to 30 straight games and extend his career-high hit streak to 12 games.

Baseball

• Seattle University (13-24-1, 5-10 WAC) closed out a three-game Western Athletic Conference series at Bannerwood Park against Sacramento State (20-20, 6-9 WAC) with a 7-4 walkoff win.

Sean Sutton crushed a three-run home run to deep right field with two outs in the ninth to give the Redhawks the victory.

Women’s Crew

• No. 14 Washington State University second varsity eight and varsity four won their ‘B’ finals, and the varsity eight defeated four other ranked crews, for third, in its ‘A’ final on Lake Hartwell at the Clemson (S.C.) Invitational.

Beach volleyball

• The Washington women’s beach volleyball team went undefeated during the weekend at home, sweeping Boise State 5-0 at Alki Beach. The Huskies (7-5) played through the constant rain to win their last regular-season match.

The Huskies travel to Tucson, Arizona for the Pac-12 Championships starting Thursday.