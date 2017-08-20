UW women’s soccer rolls past Michigan State on road, 4-0

EAST LANSING, MICH. – The Washington women’s soccer team earned a 4-0 win over Michigan State behind two first-half goals from Shannon Simon and a stifling defense that allowed only six shots.

The Huskies (1-1-0) allowed just one shot on goal, coming 67 minutes into the match.

Sarah Shimer saved that shot to earn her fifth career shutout, putting her alone in ninth place in Husky history.

Sianna Siemonsma and Jessika Cowart each scored their first collegiate goals for UW in the second half, with Cowart’s coming in her first collegiate game.

“The clean sheet is what we are really excited about,” said UW coach Lesle Gallimore. “Michigan State (1-1-0) is a tough, physical team; they really pushed us to our limits physically but people bounced back, sucked it up and saw the rest of the team grinding it out.”

Simon’s first goal came just two minutes into the game as the senior jumped on a misplayed clearance 5 yards out.

Simon added her second goal at the 25:32 mark. Kimberly Keever drew a foul in the box, allowing Simon to take a penalty kick, She coolly knocked it home to make it 2-0.

The Huskies will stay in the Midwest for one more game as they take on Illinois on Thursday.

More women’s soccer

• Jessie Ray scored on an assist from Holly Rothering in the 26th minute to give Seattle University a lead over visiting Oregon State, but the Beavers rallied for a 2-1 victory.

Oregon State (1-0-1) answered Seattle University’s goal just 50 seconds later, then scored the game winner in the 74th minute on a 25-yard line drive free kick from Emma Jones.

Seattle University (0-2-0) had a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal.