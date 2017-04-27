The defending national champs are a No. 10 seed in the Albuquerque regional.

The Washington women’s golf team will begin defense of its national championship in Albuquerque, N.M.

That’s the region where the Huskies, an at-large team, received a No. 10 seed Thursday. The regional, contested at the University of New Mexico South Championship Course, is May 8-10.

The Huskies will have to finish in the top six of the 18-team field to advance to the NCAA Finals, which are hosted by Northern Illinois beginning May 19.

The Huskies will compete against No. 1 Stanford, No. 6 USC and No. 9 Duke, among others.

The Huskies, who have a lineup of three sophomores and two freshmen, had four top-10 finishes and two team titles. It’s the 10th straight regional appearance for the UW women.

More golf

• Former Seattle Sonic Detlef Schrempf announced this will be the final year his foundation will host his Celebrity Golf Classic. The final event, the 24th annual, will be June 25 at The Golf Club at Newcastle. The foundation said it has raised $20 million for 140 organizations since 1993.

Baseball

• Utah scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a misplayed fly ball and opened a Pac-12 series in Salt Lake City with a 2-1 win over Washington State. The Utes (19-17, 9-10 Pac-12) took advantage of three WSU errors. The Cougars (18-21, 4-12) stranded 14 runners.

Basketball

• Joel Ayayi, who trains with the French sports institute and played for the French under-16 national team, signed a letter of intent with Gonzaga. Ayayi is a 6-foot-5 guard.

Tennis

• California eliminated the Washington women’s tennis team from the Pac-12 Championships 5-0 in Ojao, Calif. Cal will play USC in the semifinals on Friday.

Beach volleyball

• Washington is alive at the Pac-12 championships in Tucson, Ariz. UW lost to UCLA 4-1 in the opener and beat Cal 5-0 before topping Arizona State 3-2 to stay alive. UW plays Arizona on Friday at 10 a.m.