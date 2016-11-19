It’s the Huskies’ first road game of the season and the first matchup against a No. 1 team since 2008.

The 17th-ranked Huskies won’t let one game define their season, but then again you don’t play the No. 1-ranked team every week.

“You’re not going to be able to compare Notre Dame to anyone else that we’re going to play especially when it’s at Notre Dame,” senior guard Kelsey Plum said. “It’s an amazing opportunity.”

The Washington women’s basketball team (3-0) steamrolled its way into the Preseason WNIT finals against Notre Dame (3-0) at 12 p.m. Sunday.

“It’s exciting to go play them in their home,” senior center Chantel Osahor said. “ It’s going to be fun. We’re just going to take care of ourselves. Get our bodies right, get the injured right, and go out and do what we do. Let the results take care of themselves.”

The Huskies will be aided with the return of senior forward Katie Collier who sat out Thursday’s 79-66 win over Missouri due to a knee injury.

Notre Dame is the Huskies’ first ranked opponent since they lost to Syracuse 80-59 in last season’s NCAA tournament Final Four.

“I don’t think we’re thinking about last year,” Osahor said. “It’s a new year. We’re just going to go in with the experience that we have. The younger kids will learn as they get into the game.”

UW continues to lean heavily on Plum and Osahor, who are averaging 30 and 16.7 points, respectively.

Washington is averaging 93.3 points and 13.7 three-pointers. Nearly 44 percent of UW’s offense comes from shots behind the arc.

“We got good shooters,” coach Mike Neighbors said. “We work on it. It’s a part of our culture. We want everybody shooting threes. We do it in practice. We shoot. It puts such a stress on (opponent’s) defense.”

Notre Dame, a 71-67 winner over Green Bay on Thursday, is allowing 50 points per game. The Fighting Irish is riding a 33-game home winning streak.

Still, the Huskies don’t consider themselves the underdogs.

“If I walked in there and tried to do that my kids would look at me like I was crazy,” Neighbors said. “If I tried to punch that button, my credibility is out the door.

“We faced enough great teams on their home floor to know we don’t have to walk in there and have the David and Goliath speech. Now it’s a challenge because I do believe they are the best team – right now – in the country. … But we’re pretty good too.”