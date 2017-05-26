By winning their respective heats, the UW boats qualified directly into the top-level semifinals.

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. – The No. 1 Washington’s women’s rowing team enjoyed a successful first day at the NCAA championships, as all three of its boats won heat races to advance to the A/B semifinals on Saturday.

Washington started with a victory in the varsity eight. UW’s time of 6 minutes, 8.755 seconds was more than two seconds better than second-place Yale. It was a fairly close race throughout the 2,000 meters, but Washington, coxed my Phoebe Marks-Nicholes, was able to hold the lead from start to finish.

The second varsity eight, stroked by Marlee Blue, advanced quickly off the starting line and won by open water with a time of 6:14.959. Wisconsin was second at 6:19.832 and Yale was at 6:20.882.

The Washington varsity four, with Sophia Baker in the bow, also won by open water. Washington had a time of 6:55.904, and Texas finished second at 7:01.838.

Washington’s varsity eight will kick things off for UW Saturday morning in its semifinal at 5:36 a.m. PT, followed by the second varsity eight at 6:24 a.m. and the varsity four at 7:12 a.m.