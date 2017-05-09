Washington sophomore Julianne Alvarez shot a 3-under 69 on Tueseday to move into a tie for second at the Albuquerque Regional, and the Huskies are in sixth place as a team entering the final round.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Washington sophomore Julianne Alvarez shot a 3-under 69 on Tuesday to move into a tie for second at the Albuquerque Regional, and the Huskies are in sixth place as a team entering the final round.

The top six of 14 teams advance to the NCAA championships May 19-24 in Sugar Grove, Ill. The Huskies are at 11-over 577, with Oklahoma State, in seventh, three shots behind UW.

“I feel pretty good with where we’re at after today’s round,” said UW coach Mary Lou Mulflur. “The conditions were a lot easier and I thought we hung in there pretty well. We didn’t take advantage of the par-5s, outside of Julianne, the way that we are capable of and we need to be better at taking care of those (birdie opportunities), because on this course you’re not going to get a lot of them because of the wind.

“We also just have to pay attention to ourselves tomorrow. Just because it’s the last round doesn’t mean the scores count different than the first two days. We can’t control anything anyone else does, so we just have to stay in our lane and take care of our own business.”

Alvarez posted five birdies en route to her 3-under 69 which ties her best round of the season. He is one shot off the lead at 3-under 141.

“I was really happy for Julianne because she is just in a good place right now,” Mulflur said. “It’s good to see her in a nice rhythm and flow. She’s being so patient with her play because you can’t force it in this setting”

Sophomores Wenyung Keh and Sarah Rhee are both tied for 31st after two-round scores of 4-over 148.

Washington freshman Ellen Takada improved upon her day one score by 13 strokes, finishing Tuesday’s round at even-par 72.

No. 1 Stanford leads at 3-under 573 while No. 36 Pepperdine is second at 577.

Baseball

• Tyler Oldenberg allowed one run in five innings and Griffin Andreychuck had a two-run double in the fifth inning to lead Seattle University (17-28-1) to a 7-1 win over Washington (24-21) at Husky Ballpark. It was the fourth straight loss for the Huskies.

Seattle U’s Zach Wolf earned his fifth save.