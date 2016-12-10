Washington’s Pac-12 championship season ended in flurry of misses Saturday in a 25-16, 25-10, and 25-21 loss at Nebraska in an NCAA volleyball tournament regional final. This was the third straight year that Nebraska has ended Washington’s season.

LINCOLN, Neb. — The end was swift and shocking.

The Huskies (29-5) hit .088 – their worst effort of the season – while Nebraska hit .437, the highest by a Washington opponent this fall.

“It’s a bummer that this is when it happened,” setter Bailey Tanner said. “We had a really good game plan. We just didn’t execute.”

Washington coach Keegan Cook said the match reminded him of a three-set loss at home Nov. 4 against Oregon. The Huskies rebounded to win 10 straight, until running into a brick wall Saturday.

“Our hitters just took rips off the top of their block, and underneath it,” Nebraska setter Kelly Hunter said.

Nebraska, which advanced to its 13th Final Four, was strong from the outset. Washington miscommunicated twice in the first five points, and never settled into a rhythm. Nebraska built a 14-8 lead and never led by less than six the rest of the set.

Things worsened in the second set. With Mikaela Foecke serving, Nebraska reeled off the first nine points.

“We had three or four of their servers circled as potential dangers; ironically, she wasn’t one of them,” Keegan Cook said.

Foecke, the most outstanding player at last year’s Final Four, had two aces, but many more times her knuckleball serve put the Huskies into scramble mode.

“There’s days when her serve is on fire, and today was one of those days. Washington had a hard time passing it,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “She doesn’t know where it’s going; it’s breaking all over the place.”

Keegan Cook exhausted his two timeouts during the run, but the stoppages didn’t prevent the Cornhuskers extending the lead to 14-3.

One play typified Washington’s lack of defense. Outside hitter Andie Malloy took a bad pass, but from off the court at a near-impossible angle dropped a kill over Washington’s block.

The Huskies made a modest run to trim the deficit to 16-9, but Nebraska won the next five points to stamp out any comeback. It was Washington’s second-worst set of the season, topped only by a 25-8 loss in that match against Oregon.

The third set was tied at 14 when Nebraska (31-2) went on a five-point run. Courtney Schwan was blocked twice during the critical stretch. Malloy’s 15th kill caromed into the crowd and set off a roar from nearly all the 8,355 people in attendance.

Freshman Kara Bajema hit .625 for the Huskies, but their other hitters struggled; Schwan had seven kills and a .036 hitting percentage while Crissy Jones – Washington’s lone member of the all-tournament team – had nine kills and hit .208.

Poor serve reception led to poor shots.

“We never let Washington get comfortable,” John Cook said. “We wanted to (serve at) their libero and whoever was next to her, and that’s what everybody in the Pac-12 does.”

Kadie Rolfzen had 10 kills and a .368 percentage for Nebraska. She consistently avoided Washington’s front-line defense, which had 15 blocks in a win Friday against Arizona but just four against Nebraska.

“I knew if we swung high and tooled off the block they’d have a tough time chasing it down,” Rolfzen said.

Malloy hit .500 and was one of three Cornhuskers on the all-tournament team.

“We were in great positions, and we had one-on-ones,” Malloy said. “We were messing with them, changing shots.”