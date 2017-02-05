The UW women lost 4-2 at Baylor and the Husky men lost 4-3 at Pepperdine.
The Washington tennis teams went 0-2 on Super Bowl Sunday, but the Huskies kept it close.
The UW women’s tennis team saw its comeback fall just short at Baylor, losing to the Bears 4-3. The Huskies fell behind 0-3.
The Washington men’s team also lost on the road, falling to Pepperdine 4-3.
Gymnastics
• Washington lost a Pac-12 meet at Stanford 195.925 to 195.825.
Most Read Stories
- Judge in Seattle halts Trump’s immigration order nationwide; White House vows fight WATCH
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Trump drives two prominent state Republicans to the ACLU | Danny Westneat
- Live updates: The latest in Washington state since judge halted Trump's travel ban
- Trump's criticism of judge shows limits of staff's influence
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.