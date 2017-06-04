The Huskies were edged by Yale in the varsity eight grand final, but they won national titles in three other races and were the overall points champion.

The Washington men’s rowing team fell just short in the Intercollegiate Rowing Association national championship regatta Sunday, as the Huskies were edged by Yale in the varsity eight grand final by 0.069 seconds on Lake Natoma in Gold River, Calif.

The win in the event’s featured race gave Yale the national championship, but the Huskies won national titles in the three other races — the second and third varsity eights and the varsity four.

“I think they had an outstanding race,” UW coach Michael Callahan told gohuskies.com about his varsity eight. “It looked like we were in position to maybe do it, but in the end Yale was able to have a better day.

“I think Yale has developed a lot of experience. They have been winning a lot of close races. They have a lot of veterans in that boat now, and it’s a tribute to them.”

The Huskies won the Jim Ten Eyck Memorial Trophy as the overall points champion with 211, and Yale finished second with 195.

