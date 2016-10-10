Julianne Alvarez is third for Huskies, who shot 13-over 589, at even-par 144.

The reigning national champion Washington women’s golf team leads the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational after shooting 13-over 589 (291-298) at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club on Monday.

Three Huskies are in the top 10, led by sophomore Julianne Alvarez, who is in third, two strokes out of the lead. The Huskies have won the event two straight years.

Oregon State is second at 16 over. Washington State is in fourth at 22-over 598. Gonzaga is sixth at 35 over. Seattle U is ninth at 43-over 619.

Alvarez, who won the event a year ago, posted nine birdies through 36 holes en route to her even-par 144. Madison Odiorne of Washington State is tied for sixth at 146.

Washington sophomore Sarah Rhee and freshman Ellen Takada are both tied for eighth at 3-over 147 (74-73) along with WSU’s Alivia Brown.

Men’s golf

Washington is tied for eighth at 16-under 552 at the Alister Mac­Kenzie Invitational in Fairfax, Calif. Corey Pereira is tied for eighth at 8-under 134.

• Ross Kukula tied for fourth at even-par 140 and Seattle University placed ninth at 19-over 579 in the Fighting Irish Gridiron Golf Classic in South Bend, Ind.

Volleyball

• Washington junior Courtney Schwan was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the week and Shayne McPherson was chosen the Pac-12 freshman of the week.

Football

• Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud was named the Big Sky offensive player of the week.