Washington’s postseason run came to an end Sunday with a 5-2 loss to Florida in the Women’s College World Series semifinals.

OKLAHOMA CITY — After a gutsy win over UCLA the day before, Washington struggled mightily to get anything going offensively in a 5-2 loss to No. 1 Florida in a semifinal matchup Sunday at the Women’s College World Series.

The loss ended the Huskies’ season with a 50-14 record.

Florida (58-8) homered in the first inning and added three more runs to begin the second, ending starter Taran Alvelo’s day in the circle. Alvelo, who on Friday had struck out seven allowed only two hits, left after just 11/3 innings, surrendering five hits and four earned runs. She walked three.

As had been the case for most of the World Series, the Huskies’ bats couldn’t get going. A seventh-inning two-run home run from junior Julia DePonte was the only offense UW could muster.

Florida started senior Delanie Gourley in the circle, and she was brilliant, striking out 10 and retiring 21 of the 25 batters she faced.

The loss ends a season in which UW won 50 games for the first time since 2010.

The Gators are in the Women’s College World Series finals, where they will await the winner between Oklahoma and Oregon later Sunday.

Come back to seattletimes.com for further updates.