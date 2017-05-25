All the way in California, Sis Bates became a UW softball fan after she watched the Huskies win the 2009 national championship. Now, she hopes to help the Huskies get back to the Women's College World Series

UW softball coach Heather Tarr was on the road scouting a 14-and-under softball tournament in Northern California in 2010, when a former player from her days as an assistant coach at Pacific approached her with a tip.

“You’ll never believe this,” the woman told Tarr. “But that shortstop right there wants to go to UW. She watched every pitch of every inning of your 2009 National Championship.”

Tarr was intrigued. After all, it’s not every day that a kid recruits the coach instead of the other way around.

As it was, Sis Bates, now the Huskies’ starting second baseman and a contender for National Fastpitch Coaches Association Freshman of the Year Honors, made Tarr’s job impossibly easy.

Bates was so set on playing at UW that she didn’t even entertain overtures from any other college teams in the recruiting process.

“It was UW all the way,” Bates says, grinning.

Less than a decade since she first found her Huskies fandom, Bates is an integral component of a team that’s chasing its first Women’s College World Series berth since 2010.

UW (46-11) won the NCAA Softball tournament’s Seattle Regional last week, and this weekend, the sixth-seeded Huskies host 11th-seeded Utah (36-14) in a best-of-three Super Regional that will determine who makes that coveted trip to Oklahoma City in June.

It’s all a little surreal for Bates, who, this time last year, was just finishing her senior year at Ceres High School.

“I came in just wanting to compete. Wherever coach Tarr needed me, I would play,” Bates said.

Even though she grew up in Ceres, Calif. just outside of Stockton, Bates became a Huskies fan at age 11 after she watched UW win the 2009 National Championship.

“I just fell in love with every aspect of Husky softball,” Bates says.

From that point on, she knew there was only one team she wanted to play for – Washington.

Lucky for her, the attraction was mutual, and in some ways, instant.

The very first thing Tarr noticed the day she met 11-year-old Bates at that tournament in Northern California was the number on her jersey: Bates wore 22 – the same number Tarr had worn during her playing days at UW.

“I always (look for) my number when I watch players,” Tarr says.

But No. 22 also stood out at that youth tournament for another reason: Even as a kid, Bates had a presence and energy about her on the softball field that reminded Tarr of former All-American UW star Ashley Charters.

Like Charters, Bates was a small, speedy middle infielder who hit from the left side and had a knack for connecting with the ball. Like Charters, who started every game as a UW freshman in 2005, Bates is also off to a fast start.

Bates, 19, arrived at UW game-ready and has started every game for the Huskies this season, mostly playing second base and batting second in the lineup. She leads the team with five triples, is second to only All-American Ali Aguilar with 62 hits, and ranks third behind Aguilar (.363) and Taylor Van Zee (.366) with a .356 batting average

Also, somewhat surprisingly, there have been no freshman moments and no growing pains for Bates.

“She’s better than we knew,” says Tarr, adding that some of Bates’ poise comes from the training she went through even before she got to Seattle.

Bates played club softball for the Firecrackers-Rico travel squad, which won the 18-and-under Premier Girls Fastpitch National Championship in 2016.

That softball club “breeds a high level mentality, an understanding of the game at a high level, being a professional, making good eye contact with people and being a good teammate,” Tarr says. “She was bred into that.”

Between her background and the help she’s gotten from veterans infielders Van Zee and Aguilar, Bates has caught on quickly. Making the U.S. junior national softball team last December also served as a big confidence boost, and it takes Bates one step closer to her long-term goal of someday representing her country in the Olympic Games.

For now, Bates is living her childhood dream and playing for the Huskies. The only way real life gets any better is if the Huskies make it to the Women’s College World Series to compete for a national championship.

However, at the moment, Utah awaits, a formidable Pac-12 foe the Huskies swept in the regular season but know – based on having to claw their way back from a 12-1 deficit against the Utes earlier this month in Salt Lake City – that they cannot afford to overlook.

“They’re a very competitive team,” Bates said. “Everybody at this point is really, really good. The big thing is taking everything one pitch at a time and not thinking one game is bigger than another, just having the same competitive nature in every game (we) play.”