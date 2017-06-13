Morgan led the Huskies with a .324 batting average in 2017.

University of Washington catcher Joey Morgan was selected in the third round (No. 95 overall) of the MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

The pick comes with a slot bonus value of $564,000.

A junior from Sisters, Oregon, Morgan led the Huskies with a .324 batting average in 2017, with five home runs and 45 RBI in 53 games.

In April, Morgan was named the top catcher in college baseball by the website D1baseball.com.

“Joey’s been great back there. He’s, from my perspective, as good as there is on the West Coast, catch-and-throw,” UW coach Lindsay Meggs said.

He’s the Huskies’ highest draft pick since catcher Austin Rei (81st overall, Boston) and outfielder Braden Bishop (94th overall, Seattle) went in the third round in 2015.