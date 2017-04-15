Oregon State beat Washington 3-0 Saturday in front of a Husky Ballpark record crowd of 2,690.

The top-ranked Oregon State baseball team broke through with three runs in the seventh inning and went on to beat Washington 3-0 Saturday in front of a Husky Ballpark record crowd of 2,690.

The Beavers (30-2, 14-1 Pac-12) held off a late Husky threat for a 2-1 series victory.

UW starter Joe DeMers kept Oregon State at bay through six innings, allowing just one runner to reach second base. The Beavers loaded the bases off DeMers (3-3) in the seventh inning and Greg Minier replaced him with one out. Minier walked in a run and Steven Kwan hit a two-run single.

DeMers’ final line was three earned runs over 61/3 innings. He allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out one for the Huskies (20-14, 7-5). OSU starter Jake Thompson (8-0) scattered six hits, walked three and struck out eight over 72/3 innings.

Huskies beat Ducks in softball

EUGENE, Ore. — Morganne Flores’ three doubles and four RBI helped propel No. 12 Washington past No. 4 Oregon in nine innings for a 5-3 win. The victory marked the Huskies’ (31-10, 8-7 Pac-12) first series win over the Ducks since 2011.

Taran Alvelo (19-6) pitched all nine innings for UW, striking out 12 batters and allowing only five hits.

Flores went 3 for 5. Ali Aguilar went 4 for 5 and scored two runs.

Cougs scrimmage

PULLMAN — Washington State’s offense put up 563 yards while the defense picked off two passes and had six sacks to highlight play during WSU football’s second scrimmage of the spring at Martin Stadium.

Quarterback Luke Falk found receiver Dezmon Patmon on a 21-yard touchdown pass for the day’s first score. It marked one of four Falk touchdown passes, which included a screen pass to running back James Williams that he took 34 yards to the end zone.

Receiver Easop Winston, who transferred from San Francisco City College in January, caught 10 passes for 126 yards and two TDs.

More baseball

Seattle University lost 12-9 at UT Rio Grande Valley. Despite 16 hits for the game, the Redhawks (12-21-1, 4-8 Western Athletic Conference) found themselves in 6-1 hole heading into the final three innings. They would rally to score eight more runs but the Vaqueros (20-19, 4-8 WAC) tacked on more runs of their own.

• Washington State starter Cody Anderson allowed just one earned run in seven innings but host Arizona State rallied with four runs in the ninth to claim a 5-4 victory. The Cougars (15-17, 2-10 Pac-12) tallied 12 hits and jumped out to a 4-0 lead with a three-run first, but ASU (16-18, 5-10) received a game-tying, two-out pinch-hit three-run home run and a walkoff RBI single to claim the win.

Women’s tennis

No. 10 host Stanford defeated Washington 6-1. Stacey Fung won her singles match for the Huskies (15-8, 4-5 Pac-12).

Men’s rowing

No. 2 Washington won three races against No. 11 Stanford and another vs. UC Davis at the Stanford Invitational in Redwood Shores, Calif.

The Huskies continued their unbeaten start to the season as they’ve now won all 17 of their intercollegiate races.

The Huskies beat Stanford in varsity eight and second varsity eight races as well as in a race featuring the Husky freshmen against a Cardinal third varsity eight. Washington’s third varsity boat also beat UC Davis’ top crew. With nearly perfect conditions, all four Husky boats cut significant time off their previous day’s results, ranging from 14 to 22 seconds faster than their finishes in a sweep of Wisconsin.

Track and field

The Washington women’s 4×400 relay team shattered the school record that had stood since 1998 at the Mt. SAC Relays in Torrance, Calif. Whitney Diggs, Imani Apostol, Darhian Mills and Laura Anuakpado went four times around the track in 3:36.50, breaking the record of 3:37.68.

Moments later, the UW men’s 4x400m relay squad also ran its fastest time in several years, as Lucas Strong, Jacopo Spano, Michael Thomas and Ryan Croson went 3:08.45.

Washington State’s CJ Allen won the men’s 400 hurdles in a lifetime-best 49.99.

Beach volleyball

Washington picked up its best win of the season, 3-2 over host Stanford. That came on the heels of a 5-0 sweep over Oregon to wrap up a solid 3-1 road trip. Washington (5-5) evened its record while snapping a five-match winning streak for Stanford (12-5).