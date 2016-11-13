The win puts the Huskies into a tie with UCLA for the Pac-12 lead.

Tia Scrambray had a career-high 20 kills as Washington made easy work of Arizona State 25-20, 25-21, 25-14 in a Pac-12 volleyball match on Sunday.

The win moved the Huskies (22-4, 12-4 Pac-12) into a tie with UCLA for first place in the Pac-12.

Scrambray, who had 33 kills in the two weekend matches against the Arizona schools, had previous personal best of 19 kills, but that took five sets.

She had nine kills in the third set alone and had a .567 hitting percentage.

“I have to give compliments to (setter) Bailey (Tanner),” Scambray said. “She was doing an awesome job setting, and she was making every ball one that I could kill. It was a solid game for me, I was pretty happy about it.”

Tanner had 37 assists, moving up to No. 9 on UW’s career list with 2,258 and passing Leslie Steinert (1994-95).

Crissy Jones had nine kills and 11 digs for for UW.

More Volleyball

• Washington State upset visiting No. 25 Arizona 25-18, 27-29, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12. to record win No. 19 (19-9, 9-7 Pac-12), which is the most for the program since 2002. Coach Jen Greeny notched win No. 200 for her career, which put the Cougars into sixth place in the conference.

Kyra Holt had 17 kills, 12 digs and four blocks for the Cougs, and Casey Schoenlein had 15 kills and five blocks.