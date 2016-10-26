Huskies’ winning streak snapped at seven against Cardinal.

The last time the Husky volleyball team lost to Stanford, it responded with a seven-match win streak. Washington will hope for a similar response, as it was taken down by 17th-ranked Stanford for a second time, falling in straight sets at Maples Pavilion on Wednesday.

The seventh-ranked Huskies (18-3, 8-3) had their win streak ended at seven, and lost for the first time on the road this year.

Final scores were 25-16, 25-20, 26-24, as the Huskies also lost a first set for the first time this year. Courtney Schwan, Tia Scambray and Crissy Jones all finished with nine kills apiece and Bailey Tanner had 30 assists, but UW could not slow down Stanford (13-6, 7-4) and All-American Inky Ajanaku, who had 11 kills on 14 swings without an error for a .786 attack percentage.

“Stanford was outstanding in serving and passing and most of the time the team that does that will come out victorious,” UW coach Keegan Cook said. “We hung in there, especially in the third set, but we couldn’t make it over the hump.”

Notes

• The Washington State men’s golf team tied for 10th with in-state rival Gonzaga (+48, 900) at the Saint Mary’s Invitational at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif.

In the final tournament of the fall season, WSU moved two spots up the leaderboard and shot 12-over in the third round. The Cougars finished 47 strokes back of the tournament champion, No. 23 San Diego State, which had a total of 1-over 853.

Gonzaga’s Ryan Gaske was 3-over 74 in the third and final round. He finished the tournament tied for 13th at 8-over 221.

• Courtney Hollander, who led Seattle Pacific in scoring and rebounding last season, and Jordan McPhee, the No. 2 Falcon in both of those departments, have been named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason all-conference team.