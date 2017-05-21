No. 9 Stanford beat visiting Washington 6-5 Sunday to earn a Pac-12 baseball series sweep.

Jesse Huet singled home the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning as No. 9 Stanford beat visiting Washington 6-5 Sunday to earn a Pac-12 baseball series sweep.

The Cardinal (36-14, 18-9) got a strong performance from Tyler Thorne (4-1), who threw the final five innings and shut out the Huskies (26-25, 12-15) on just two hits.

Washington took a five-run lead after three innings. Kyle London led off the game with a single and scored on a ground out by catcher Joey Morgan.

The Huskies scored twice in the second inning. John Naff and Josh Cushing started the inning with singles and both would eventually score – Naff on a ground out by Ben Baird and Cushing on a two-out single by London.

Washington made it 5-0 in the third. With Morgan on second and Willie Mac­Iver on first, Cushing singled to center field. He picked up one RBI on the play and a second run scored on an error.

Baseball

Washington State dropped a 14-3 contest in the series finale at No. 1 Oregon State (45-4, 27-3). The Cougars saw their streak of four straight Pac-12 series wins come to an end.

Cory Meyer had two hits for WSU (24-26, 10-17). James Rudkin and Reagan Teegarden had run-scoring singles.

Men’s golf

The sponsor team of Sysco led by PGA professional Hagen Dickinson and amateurs Jim Redman, Nate Spitzer, Steve Elmore and Russ Heaton claimed team honors at the Muckleshoot Casino Washington Open Pro-Am at Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent.

High school

It will be a Metro League semifinal Friday at the Class 3A boys soccer state tournament at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup. Roosevelt advanced by beating Central Kitsap 3-1 in its quarterfinal. Garfield upended Mercer Island 2-1 (the incorrect result was published in Sunday’s edition). The Roughriders and Bulldogs will play at 4 p.m.