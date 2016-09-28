With one of the tallest lineups in the country, ninth-ranked Stanford earns a tough five-set victory over the seventh-ranked Huskies.

Facing one of college volleyball’s tallest lineups, Washington came up short, just barely, in a hard-fought, tension-packed matchup of top-10 teams.

Ninth-ranked Stanford, with starters who measure 6 feet 8, 6-6 (two of them), 6-4 and 6-3, was a touch too much for the Huskies in a decisive fifth set, defeating seventh-ranked UW 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 17-25, 15-9 in front of an animated Alaska Airlines Arena crowd of 2,923 Wednesday night.

UW junior outside hitter Crissy Jones had a career night with 24 kills, along with five block assists, two aces and 12 digs, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Stanford’s multipronged attack.

“What a load she carries for us, in all sorts of ways, from attacking to defense,” UW coach Keegan Cook said. “She gave us a real chance to win this match tonight.”

Stanford (9-2 overall, 3-0 Pac-12) entered the night ranked as the nation’s No. 1 team in blocks per set, but the Huskies matched up effectively with the taller Cardinal. Each team finished with 13 blocks. UW freshman Avie Niece recorded 10 block assists and a solo block.

But UW (11-2, 1-2) could not match Stanford’s offensive output from its middles.

Inky Ajanaku, Volleyball magazine’s 2014 national player of the year, missed all of 2015 due to a knee injury. The 6-3 redshirt senior recorded 13 kills Wednesday night, and 6-6 freshman Audriana Fitzmorris had nine. UW’s freshman middles, Kara Bajema (six kills) and Niece (three), could not keep pace.

“We’d like a better presence from our middle attackers,” Cook said. “Part of that is running slides and some tight quicks. We happened to face two pretty talented middle blockers tonight, and I thought we did pretty well at times on both sides of the ball. But we need a more consistent offense from our middles and maybe just a little more help on the outside.”

Kathryn Plummer, a 6-6 freshman opposite hitter, led Stanford with 18 kills. Courtney Schwan, artfully mixing cannonballs and roll shots, had 15 for UW.

Washington recorded nine aces, four from junior setter Bailey Tanner, who held serve during a pair of UW 8-0 runs in the first and third sets. “If people only knew how hard Bailey works on her serve,” Cook said. “I think the two things I say to Bailey first each day are ‘Good morning’ and ‘Have you worked on your serve yet?’ She did a nice job tonight.”

The Huskies host California (6-6, 0-2) on Thursday at 7 p.m.