Huskies overwhelmed early, fall to Fighting Irish 71-60 in Preseason WNIT

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The tenaciousness of top-ranked Notre Dame’s defense, the speed of its offense and a crowd of 8,106 overwhelmed No. 17 Washington early in the Preseason WNIT final on Sunday and the Huskies never recovered.

The Fighting Irish jumped to a 12-0 start and led 25-8 at the end of the first quarter en route to a 71-60 victory on Sunday as Arike Ogunbowale led Notre Dame with 17 points and Kathryn Westbeld had 14 points and eight rebounds. Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey had four steals each as Notre Dame forced 17 turnovers, leading to 19 points.

“Transition is our game. We want to get out and run,” Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw said. “I think that’s one of the things we’re known for.”

Washington coach Mike Neighbors said the male players who the Huskies normally practice against weren’t available the past few days so it made it tougher to prepare for Notre Dame’s speed.

“Wow are they fast,” he said.

After trailing by as many as 20 points early in the second quarter and 19 late in the third quarter, the Huskies (3-1) closed to 63-53 on a basket by Chantel Osahor with 5:53 left. But Ogunbowale hit a basket inside and Turner made a free throw and scored on a rebound as the Irish regained control.

Turner had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Irish (4-0).

Kelsey Plum, who entered the game averaging 30 points, finished with 22 points on 7-of-19 shooting, including 2 of 6 from three-point range. Plum credited Notre Dame’s defense.

“They sat on my left hand the entire game,” Plum said. “They made me take a step back, fadeaway jump shots, and I didn’t knock as many down as I should have,” she said.