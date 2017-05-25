AJ Graffanino’s suicide squeeze bunt in the eighth scored KJ Brady for the go-ahead run. The Huskies trailed 9-1 at one point.

AJ Graffanino laid down a well-placed suicide-squeeze bunt in the eighth inning that scored KJ Brady and gave the Huskies an 11-10 victory Thursday over USC, capping a wild comeback in which Washington (27-25, 13-15 Pac-12) rallied from an eight-run deficit.

USC (20-33, 7-21) had scored in the top of the eighth to tie the score at 10-10.

UW’s Joey Morgan hit a grand slam to pull the Huskies to 9-7 in the second inning.

Noah Bremer had seven strikeouts to become the sixth Husky with 200 career strikeouts (205). He also has 284 career innings pitch, moving past Jeff Carlsen to third place all-time.

Other baseball

• Janson Junk threw 31/3 innings as Seattle U (20-34-1) came back to knock off Utah Valley, 11-9, in an elimination game at the WAC baseball tournament at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Ariz.

Utah Valley put four on the board in the top of the sixth to extend its lead to 9-4 but the Redhawks answered back with four in the bottom of the inning and then used a two-run single by Aaron Stroosma in the bottom of the seventh to take their first lead of the game before winning 11-9.

Junk scattered four hits to earn his sixth win of the season.

Seattle U will play No. 2 seed Cal State Bakersfield Friday morning in another elimination game beginning at 11 a.m. If they win, the Redhawks would play again at 3 p.m.

• Matt Winaker hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs as visiting No. 8 Stanford routed Washington State 13-2. The Cardinal (38-14, 19-9) had 15 hits. Shane Matheny was 3 for 4 for the Cougars (24-27, 10-18).

• Top-seeded Gonzaga roared past fourth-seeded Saint Mary’s 11-3 and into the winners’ bracket of the West Coast Conference championships at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, Calif.

Soccer

• Seattle Reign FC’s Megan Rapinoe is among the 21 players selected for the upcoming friendlies in Europe.

The national team’s first match is June 8 against Sweden in Gothenburg. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Pacific and can be seen on ESPN2.

Track and field

• Washington’s senior pole-vault duo of Kristina Owsinski and Elizabeth Quick and Izzi Batt-Doyle in the 10,000 meters qualified for the NCAA championships during the first day of the NCAA West Region in Austin, Texas.

Washington State’s Brock Eager, a Tahoma product, advanced with his third-place finish in the men’s hammer at 223 feet, 10 inches, just under his lifetime-best throw of 225-3

• Kyra Brannan of Seattle Pacific went 19 feet, 5¼ inches to place 15th in the long jump in the NCAA Division II Track & Field Championships at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Note

• The Everett Silvertips have acquired a conditional sixth-round selection in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft from the Kootenay ice in exchange for goaltender Mario Petit.