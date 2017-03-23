Michael Porter Jr. is '98 percent' toward making a decision on his college future. Announcement is coming soon.

As it has been speculated on since Lorenzo Romar was fired last week, Michael Porter Sr., father of the top recruit in the nation in Michael Porter Jr., is taking an assistant coaching job at Missouri, his wife, Lisa Porter, confirmed Thursday.

Porter Sr. cryptically hinted at his new destination by changing his Twitter avatar to a tiger, the mascot of the University of Missouri, Thursday afternoon.

His daughter, Cierra Porter, who plays at Missouri, also weighed in:

I knew you couldn’t stay away from me for too long https://t.co/sLok9n6EUg — CP (@cierra_porter) March 23, 2017

Michael Porter Jr. was given his release from Washington on Thursday. He narrowed his search down to four schools: Washington, Missouri, Virginia and Oklahoma.

Michael Porter Sr headed to Missouri. Jontay&Coban won’t play for Nathan Hale next yr. MPJ close to own announcement https://t.co/MgxAnwdsT1 pic.twitter.com/yaCREz78ti — Jayda Evans (@JaydaEvans) March 24, 2017