Washington won the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational title for the third straight year.

The reigning national championship Washington women’s golf team opened its 2016-17 season with a bang as it took home the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational title for the third straight year. At Tacoma Country and Golf Club on Tuesday, UW finished with a 16-over 880 (291-298-291).

Sophomore Julianne Alvarez repeated as the individual champion, winning the three-round event with a 3-under 213.

The Huskies have now won five of their past 13 events dating to last season and 10 of their last 21 regular season tournaments since the start of the 2014-15 season.

“I am really proud of how we came out and played today to get the win,” said head coach Mary Lou Mulflur. “We were a little more settled down and comfortable, which was good to see, especially after a 36-hole day. It’s great to start the season on a good note.”

Sophomore Sarah Rhee tied for sixth, at 3-over 219.

Playing in the rotation for the first time since April a year ago, sophomore Clementina Rodriguez had a stellar round on Tuesday en route to her first career top 15 finish. She carded an even-par 72 in a round that featured four birdies over her final 18 holes to finish tied for 12th.

Cougars finish fourth

Led by top-10 finishes from sophomore Madison Odiorne and junior Alivia Brown, the Washington State women finished tied for fourth place at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational with a three-round score of 891. Odiorne tied for sixth place (219); Brown finished ninth at 220.

• The Eastern Washington women tied for 12th place with 931.

Hockey

• Scott Eansor scored in the second period but the Seattle Thunderbirds (2-3) lost 3-1 to Spokane in a Western Hockey League game at the ShoWare Center in Kent.

• At Prince George, B.C., the visiting Everett Silvertips won 4-0 in a WHL game. Dominic Zwerger, Sean Richards, Devon Skoleski and Brett Kemp scored goals for Everett (5-1-1).

Men’s Golf

• Seattle University shot a 28-over 868 to tie for 10th at the Fighting Irish Gridiron Golf Classic in South Bend, Ind. Ross Kukula was the Redhawks’ low individual scorer, and finished in a tie for 24th with a three-round score of 214 (71-69-74).