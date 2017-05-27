HuskiesHusky BasketballHusky FootballSports Poll: Which UW team’s success the past 12 months has been the most surprising? Originally published May 27, 2017 at 5:10 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryWashington women sweep semifinal races at NCAA championships
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.