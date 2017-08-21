HuskiesHusky FootballSports Poll: What do you think of UW’s No. 8 ranking in the AP poll? Originally published August 21, 2017 at 4:32 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryHuskies react to top 10 AP ranking: ‘That’s not in our mind at all’ Previous StoryRainier Beach’s Nathaniel Kalepo says his UW commitment takes ‘a lot of stress off my shoulders’
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.