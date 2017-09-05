The Pac-12 began its first full week of action with a perfect 11-0. Here's a look at where the teams stand after a week of action.

What a difference a year makes.

In 2016, nearly half of the Pac-12 began the season with deflating defeats. USC was trounced by Alabama. UCLA fell at Texas A&M and Washington State suffered a second straight opening loss to a FCS opponent.

But this year, the Pac-12 began its first full week of action with a perfect 11-0 (Stanford played a week earlier in Australia and had a bye last week).

This week’s big winners included USC’s blind long-snapper Jake Olson, new coaches at California (Justin Wilcox) and Oregon (Willie Taggart), a pair of Eastern Washington castoffs who landed as offensive coordinators at Cal (Beau Baldwin) and Utah (Troy Taylor) and of course, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen who orchestrated a comeback for the ages.

Buckle up, because if last week was an indicator, then it’s going to be a wild ride this season.

HEISMAN WATCH:

1. Louisville QB Lamar Jackson: The reigning Heisman Trophy winner may have felt snubbed heading into 2017 as others garnered more preseason hype. But once again he put up video games numbers (30-of-46 passing for 378 yards and two touchdowns and running for another 107 yards) in a 35-28 win over Purdue.

2. Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield: During a 56-7 win over UTEP, he was nearly perfect (19 of 20) while throwing for 329 yards and 3 TDs in two quarters. Plays at Ohio State this week.

3. UCLA QB Josh Rosen: Everybody needs a “Heisman moment.” Rosen’s might have come in the opener when he capped a 34-point comeback on a play in which he faked a spiked and threw a game-winning TD in the back corner of the end zone.

In the hunt: Penn State RB Saquon Barkley, Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett and Washington State QB Luke Falk. Off the radar: USC QB Sam Darnold and Alabama RB Bo Scarborough.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PROJECTIONS:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Washington

4. Clemson

On the bubble: USC, Penn State, Michigan and Oklahoma. Out: Florida State.