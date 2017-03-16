With a chance to win the Pac-12 title last season, the Huskies were hammered by Utah, 21-7, in their regular-season finale, giving the Utes the conference crown.

Ten months later, the wounds are still fresh for the Washington baseball team.

With a chance to win their first outright Pac-12 Conference championship, in a winner-take-all regular-season finale in Salt Lake City, the Huskies fell flat against Utah last May in a 21-7 loss that still stings nearly a year later.

Instead of UW, it was the Utes piling on the mound and celebrating their first Pac-12 title — this after Utah had finished at the bottom of the conference standings the previous four years.

“I don’t think we need to remind them about that,” UW coach Lindsay Meggs said this week. “I think it’s still pretty fresh in everyone’s mind and a lot of our guys who are veterans can also remember a Utah team that struggled to get a conference win, and they’ve come full circle.”

In the Pac-12 opening series for both teams, the No. 25 Huskies (9-6) host the Utes (9-5) for three games this weekend at Husky Ballpark. Games on Friday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.) will air on the Pac-12 Network.

“I’ve had that one circled on my calendar for awhile,” said Jack Meggs, UW’s center fielder. “They got us last year and wound up winning the Pac-12. It’s a big series and it’s going to be a good challenge for us, especially right out of the gate. … I’m excited we have them at home and have a chance to get revenge on them.”

The Huskies, ranked No. 12 by Baseball America to open season, have had an uneven first month, and split their four-game series at home against Indiana State last weekend.

“We’re young at the back end of the bullpen, and that’s been a challenge for us,” Lindsay Meggs said. “We’ve had some issues finishing games on the mound, and that’s going to be something we need to fix. …

“I like our group offensively; we just haven’t really clicked yet. We have some veteran guys and some young guys, and it’s a pretty good mix. The middle of our batting order just hasn’t hit yet the way they’re capable of, and until they do every game’s going to be a one-run nail-biter. That’s kind of where we’ve been.”